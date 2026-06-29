'Be Patient, Everything Will Go Well': Cristiano Ronaldo Encourages Injured Rodrygo With Heartfelt Advice After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

FabrizioRomano/X

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his caring side after Portugal's 0-0 draw against Colombia at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by offering words of encouragement to injured Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The touching interaction between the two football stars has since gone viral, with fans praising Ronaldo for supporting one of the game's brightest young talents.

Following the match, Ronaldo met Rodrygo, who is continuing his recovery from an ACL injury that has kept him out of action for several months. During their brief conversation, the Portugal captain asked the Brazilian about his rehabilitation. Rodrygo admitted that while six months had already passed and he was feeling better, the recovery process had been "a bit annoying and boring."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Drawing from his own experience at the highest level of football, Ronaldo offered simple but meaningful advice. He told Rodrygo, "You need to be patient, everything will work out well." The Brazilian thanked the Portuguese legend, who ended the exchange warmly by calling him "brother." The interaction reflected Ronaldo's willingness to mentor younger players despite the fierce rivalry between Portugal and Brazil.

Rodrygo's rehabilitation remains a major talking point for Real Madrid supporters, with the club carefully managing his recovery to ensure he returns at full fitness. The 25-year-old has faced the physical and mental challenges that come with a lengthy injury layoff, making Ronaldo's encouraging words particularly significant.

The heartfelt moment quickly spread across social media, with fans applauding Ronaldo's sportsmanship and leadership. While he continues to chase World Cup glory with Portugal at the age of 41, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also demonstrated why he remains an influential figure off the pitch, inspiring the next generation with a simple message of patience and perseverance.