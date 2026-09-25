Viral Video Shows Brazilian Football Stars Controlling Laughter During Australian Tradition; Netizens Slam Them For 'Lack Of Respect'

A video showing Brazilian football stars appearing to hold back laughter during an Aboriginal welcome ceremony in Australia has gone viral. The incident took place in Townsville, Queensland, where Brazil was welcomed ahead of its friendly against Australia. Some social media users criticised the players and called their reaction disrespectful, while others said the short clip did not provide enough context.

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As per reports, the ceremony was performed by the Wulgurukaba Walkabouts, an Aboriginal dance group from the Townsville region. It included a traditional Smoking Ceremony, which is used by some Aboriginal communities for welcoming, cleansing and protection. The Brazilian Football Confederation said the ceremony was held to welcome the team and wish the players well during their stay.

In the viral footage, several Brazilian players can be seen smiling, while some appear to cover their mouths as the ceremony takes place. The clips quickly spread across social media, with viewers accusing the players of failing to respect the local culture. However, the video does not clearly show why the players were smiling or whether they intended to mock the ceremony.

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The ceremony took place as Brazil prepared for its friendly against Australia in Townsville. The match is part of Brazil's international preparations following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The viral controversy has now added an unexpected focus on cultural awareness to the team's visit to Australia.