Wrong Shoes Cost Her Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal? Iran's Fatemeh Mohitizadeh Disqualified While Leading Heptathlon Over Footwear Violation

Iran’s Fatemeh Mohitizadeh was disqualified from the women’s heptathlon at the Asian Games 2026 after a footwear violation during the long jump. The dramatic decision came after she took the lead on Day 1 with 3,486 points and then jumped 5.97m. Her long-jump result was later annulled, ending her challenge in the competition.

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Why Was She Disqualified?

Mohitizadeh finished Day 1 at the top of the heptathlon standings after competing in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200m. She had opened up a gap of almost 100 points over the athlete in second place. She began Day 2 strongly in the long jump, recording 5.97m for 840 points. Her other two jumps were measured at 5.85m and 5.91m.

Officials later ruled that Mohitizadeh's footwear did not comply with competition regulations. Her disqualification was recorded under TR7.1 [TR5.2] [S1], which relates to non-compliance with the rules governing competition shoes.

World Athletics regulations specify requirements for shoes used in track and field competitions, including restrictions concerning their construction and use. While reports have described the incident as involving the wrong shoes, available reports do not independently confirm that they were specifically sprint spikes.

The ruling removed Mohitizadeh’s long-jump result and took her out of the heptathlon standings. Japan’s Yuri Tanaka subsequently moved into first place with 5,036 points, while compatriot Nanaka Kajiki was second with 4,854 points.

The incident proved particularly costly for Mohitizadeh because it came after she had established herself as the Day 1 leader. What had begun as a strong medal campaign ended with a rules violation determining her fate in the event.