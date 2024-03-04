Viral Video: Rishabh Pant Hits One-Handed Six During Practice Session Ahead Of His Comeback In IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is gearing for his comeback to competitive cricket through the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, slated to take place on March 22.

Pant has been out of action for over a year following his fatal car crash on January 1, 2023. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for his injuries on his knee and back. Thereafter, Rishabh Pant travelled to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for extensive rehabilitation.

Over the last few months, Rishabh Pant has been making good progress in his recovery and seemingly regained his full fitness after being off the field following surgery. Pant began playing practice matches to test his fitness and form in Allure ahead of his comeback in IPL 2024.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rishabh Pant can be seen batting during practice session for IPL comeback. However, his signature one-handed six caught the attention during the practice game. This can be assumed that Pant regained his form and fitness ahead of his much-anticipate comeback.

Rishabh Pant and those one handed sixes. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/hRtPvrobPy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2024

Rishabh Pant will return to IPL as batter and captain for Delhi Capitals as the franchise's management doesn't want him to straightway keep wickets as he will be making a comeback after a long gap of 15 months.

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly stated that Rishabh Pant can make a comeback to cricket once he receives clearance from NCA about his fitness and readiness. However, Pant's return would be a significant boost to Delhi Capitals as he has been crucial players for the team over the last 8 years.

Rishabh Pant's absence was felt in the IPL season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing ninth in the league stage of the tournament under the captaincy of David Warner.