Viral Video: Police Called On 3-Year-Old Football Player In Florida After He Dominates Game, Family Claims

Police Called On 3-Year-Old Football Player in Florida |

A three-year-old's amazing football skills have caused controversy in Florida with police called onto the scene. The child, Nevada, participated in a youth soccer game but the family claims parents of the opposing team called on the police.

Police Called On 3-Year-Old Football Player

The video features Nevada displaying impressive soccer skills throughout the match, repeatedly controlling the ball and scoring several goals. In some moments, other children appear to struggle to take possession of the ball from him.

According to the family, they were escorted off the soccer field alongside the toddler after parents of children on the opposing team allegedly contacted law enforcement.

Later in the videos, Nevada’s mother is seen speaking with two officers while her son stands nearby, watching the interaction. In the video, Nevada’s father expresses disbelief over the reported reason for the police response.

“They really called the police on a three year old because he had the ball too much,” he says, describing the situation from the family’s perspective.

Nevada’s mother also appears frustrated as she explains her concerns to the officers, saying that adults had gathered to discuss her son despite him simply participating in the game.

“Those grownups huddled up talking about my son…but he ain’t doing nothing but playing soccer,” she says in the footage.

The video has led to widespread debate about competition, sportsmanship and expectations in youth sports. Nevada stood out with his skills but him being forced off the field makes it a major talking point about parental conduct and fair play.