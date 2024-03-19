Viral Video: Mr. Bean's Doppelganger Spotted During PSL 9 Final

Mr.Bean was spotted during PSL 9 final. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A lookalike of Mr. Bean was spotted during the PSL 9 final between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Karachi on Monday between the fans. A video went viral on social media as Mr. Bean's doppelganger was posing for pictures with the fans, with the commentator also amused at the same.

It's worth noting that it was Asif Mohammad, who was dressed as Mr. Bean and attended the marquee clash in Karachi. The original character of Mr. Bean was portrayed by Rowan Atkinson, with the sitcom consisting of 15 episodes, telecast by ITV between 1990-1995. It was one of the most-watched sitcoms.

With the lookalike of Mr. Bean getting spotted at the stadium, the commentator remarked:

"Oh Mr. Bean! When did you come to Pakistan?" said a commentator.

Ramiz Raja remarked to that, saying:

"Mr. Bean from Nazimabad."

Imad Wasim takes a fifer as Islamabad United storm to their 3rd PSL title victory:

It was the Islamabad United, who emerged triumphant after 40 overs of enthralling cricket at the National Stadium in Karchi. Batting first, Multan Sultans made 159, underpinned by Usman Khan's 40-ball 57, while Iftikhar Ahmed also provided some fireworks.

With a tricky 160 to chase down, Islamabad United made a decent start, but kept losing wickets in fairly frequent intervals. Martin Guptill held their innings together with a 32-ball 50, but the task became the trickiest when Faheem Ashraf departed cheaply to leave their side needing 31 more in 17 deliveries.

Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim brought their side 1 run closer to the target before Mohammad Ali dismissed the former with one ball to go. However, Hunain Shah walked in with some nerves of steel as he steered a last-ball boundary to send their camp in absolute delirium.