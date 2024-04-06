Viral Video: Kavya Maran Celebrates With Jubilation After SunRisers Hyderabad's Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Kavya Maran | Credits: Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran was once again the happiest person as her team registered a six-wicket win over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Uppal Stadium) in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.

With a target of 166, SunRisers Hyderabad chased it down with 1.1 overs to spare. Abhishek Sharma was brutal with his willow as he smacked 37 off 12 bakks at an impressive strike rate 308.33. Aiden Markram stepped up for the team and played a knock of 50 off 36 balls. Opener Travis Head was at his best as he scored 31 off 24 balls.

The Hyderabad crowd erupted in joy after SunRisers Hyderabad registered their second win of the ongoing IPL season. As soon as SRH wrapped up the match in 18.5 overs, the camera immediately panned towards Kavya Maran, who was seen celebrating the team's thumping victory with jubilation. The video of the same went viral on social media.

As a CSK fan, I'm still happy for Kavya Maran. ❤️ #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/faywd5Rs5s — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 5, 2024

Kavya Maran always present at the stadium wherever the team plays in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The camera would often focus on her either during the SRH's fall of wicket or an onslaught by a player. During the match against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins picked a crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma and Kavya Maran was jumping in joy in the VIP stands.