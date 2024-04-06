VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni received a rousing and loud reception from the Hyderabad crowd while striding out to bat during the IPL 2024 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Dhoni walked out to bat in the final over of Chennai Super Kings' batting and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with just three balls to play. The 42-year-old remained not out by scoring just one run and the defending champions posted a total of 165/5 in 20 overs.

However, the crowd went crazy as soon as they witnessed MS Dhoni walking out to bat, erupting into loud cheers and applause that echoed throughout the stadium. In a viral video, the Hyderabad crowd couldn't keep calm as they give thunderous reception to former Chennai Super Kings.

This was for the second time MS Dhoni batted in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat for the first time to a loud reception from Vizag crowd and played a cameo knock of 37 off 16 balls. However, his effort went in vain as CSK fell 21 runs short of achieve the target of 192 after being restricted to 171/6.