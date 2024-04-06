 VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

Dhoni walked out to bat in the final over of Chennai Super Kings' batting and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with just three balls to play.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni received a rousing and loud reception from the Hyderabad crowd while striding out to bat during the IPL 2024 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Dhoni walked out to bat in the final over of Chennai Super Kings' batting and joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with just three balls to play. The 42-year-old remained not out by scoring just one run and the defending champions posted a total of 165/5 in 20 overs.

However, the crowd went crazy as soon as they witnessed MS Dhoni walking out to bat, erupting into loud cheers and applause that echoed throughout the stadium. In a viral video, the Hyderabad crowd couldn't keep calm as they give thunderous reception to former Chennai Super Kings.

This was for the second time MS Dhoni batted in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter walked out to bat for the first time to a loud reception from Vizag crowd and played a cameo knock of 37 off 16 balls. However, his effort went in vain as CSK fell 21 runs short of achieve the target of 192 after being restricted to 171/6.

Read Also
Viral Video: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Refuses To Appeal For 'Obstructing The Field' Against Ravindra...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During...

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Reception From Hyderabad Crowd While Walking Out To Bat During...

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 18: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma & Aiden Markram Consign Chennai To 2nd...

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match 18: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma & Aiden Markram Consign Chennai To 2nd...

Viral Video: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Refuses To Appeal For 'Obstructing The Field' Against Ravindra...

Viral Video: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Refuses To Appeal For 'Obstructing The Field' Against Ravindra...

IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Doubtful For Clash vs Mumbai Indians Due To Groin Niggle

IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Doubtful For Clash vs Mumbai Indians Due To Groin Niggle

'Am I Ready For The Call Up?': Asks PM Rishi Sunak After Facing James Anderson, England Cricket...

'Am I Ready For The Call Up?': Asks PM Rishi Sunak After Facing James Anderson, England Cricket...