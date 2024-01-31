Viral Video: Iftikhar Ahmed Has Heated Exchange With Pakistan Teammate Asad Shafiq In SPL T20

Angry scenes were witnessed during a Sindh Premier League match in Pakistan when national teammates Iftikhar Ahmed and Asad Shafiq almost came to blows.

The incident occurred in the 8th over of the second innings when Karachi Ghazi spinner Ahmed dismissed Larkana Challengers captain Shafiq in the 8th over.

Tempers flare on the field

Ahmed gave Shafiq a fiery send-off, gesturing him to make his way towards the dressing room after getting out.

But Shafiq did not take the behaviour lightly and walked towards Ahmed to confront him.

The rest of the Karachi players and on-field umpire had to intervene Ahmed and Shafiq, who got so close to each other during the heated exchange that they almost made contact.

A video of the verbal duel between the two Pakistan cricket superstars is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All-round Iftikhar leads Karachi to victory

The 32-year-old starred with bat and ball in Match 12 to lead Karachi to victory by a huge margin of 68 runs.

Ahmed top-scored with 69 off 43 balls with five fours and as many sixes to help Karachi post 160 in 20 overs. He then bagged 3 crucial wickets for 28 runs to derail Larkana's run chase and their innings eventually folded for 92 in 15.4 overs.

Karachi Ghazis moved up to third place with 6 points on the six-team points table after this result while Larkana remain in fourth place with 4 points.