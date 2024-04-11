Viral Video: Daniil Medvedev Throws Tantrums Over Line Call During 3rd Round Defeat vs Karen Khachanov At Monte-Carlo Masters

Daniil Medevdev goes berserk and rants at umpire over incorrect line call by the judge. | Credits: Twitter/Sky Sports

Russian tennis player and World No.4 Daniil Medvedev displayed his frustration over the line call by the line judge during the third-round defeat against his compatriot Karen Khachanov at Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, April 11.

Medvedev suffered two-straight sets defeat against Kachanov - 3-6, 5-7 to crash out of the tournament. The Russian player wasn't at his best in the opening set but almost bounced back to take the second set. Daniil Medvedev didn't have his best outing as he was disappointed with line call umpiring.

During the second set, Daniil Medvedev threw his racket out of vexation after the line judge did not call out Karen Khachanov's return, which gave the latter a 6-5 lead. Then, the 28-year-old started yelling at the supervisor regarding the wrong line call by the line judge and could be heard demanding accountability for the errors made by the officials.

"Who will take action? Yesterday the ball is out. It’s called in. This ball is out there. Who will take responsibility? It’s not my responsibility to referee the matches. It’s this guy in the glasses. He doesn’t need glasses because he doesnt see anything.” Medvedev told the official in the video.

"WHO WILL TAKE ACTION!" 🤬



Daniil Medvedev rants at the umpire again! pic.twitter.com/Bbv9xT3AvJ — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 11, 2024

Due to his behaviour towards the match supervisor, Daniil Medvedev was handed a point penalty and began the final game of the second set with 0-15 against Karen Kanchanov. Medvedev scored a just point in the match as Karen Khachanov took home the win two points lead in the final game of the second set.

This was the second consecutive instance of Daniil Medvedev's on-court behaviour over line call. During the second round match against Gael Monfils of France, the Russian player ranted at chair umpire over the incorrect call by the line judge and took out his frustration on umbrella.