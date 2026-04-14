 Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Running With Pain As Knee Bandage Sparks Injury Concerns During IPL 2026
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Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Running With Pain As Knee Bandage Sparks Injury Concerns During IPL 2026

A viral video has sparked fresh injury concerns for Virat Kohli and RCB fans. Taken from the training session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli was seen running between the wickets, but not at 100%. He also sported a brace to support his knee. Kohli had to sit out of the second innings of RCB's last game due to an ankle injury.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
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A viral video has sparked fresh injury concerns for Virat Kohli and RCB fans. Taken from the training session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli was seen running between the wickets, but not at 100%. He also sported a brace to support his knee. Kohli had to sit out of the second innings of RCB's last game due to an ankle injury.

Virat Kohli injured?

Virat Kohli had briefly left the field due to an ankle concern, with commentator Simon Doull noting it appeared to be an injury to his left leg. The incident occurred five balls into the 10th over of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s innings, where Kohli was seen receiving treatment before moving to the dugout. He remained off the field as RCB went on to complete their win over Mumbai Indians.

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Will Virat Kohli play vs LSG?

Virat Kohli trained on Tuesday, batting fluently in the nets as concerns over his ankle injury eased. While he had a protective bandage on his knee, it seemed more precautionary than anything serious. RCB also teased a return of the 'King' to Chinnaswamy, where they face off against LSG.

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