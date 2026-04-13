Virat Kohli Spots Anushka Sharma In Wankhede, Adorably Explains Injury During MI vs RCB Clash | VIDEO

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again set standards as the perfect 'couple goals' during the MI vs RCB clash at the Wankhede on Sunday. Kohli was caught on camera sharing an adorable exchange with his wife, Anushka Sharma who watched the game from the stands.

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The incident occurred while Kohli was in the dugout by the boundary ropes in the second innings. Spotting Anushka in the stands, the former RCB captain first waved towards her. Sharma asked why he wasn't on the field, to which Kohli explained that he had a headache and an ankle injury.

The candid interaction between the power couple went viral on social media. The moment melted hearts, praising the duo’s chemistry and making it one of the most wholesome moments of the season.

Virat Kohli injury update

Virat Kohli stroked a scratchy half-century after RCB were put into bat by the Mumbai Indians. The 37-year-old was dismissed for 50 off 38, helping the visitors reach a mammoth 240.

Kohli did not take the field in the second innings. Reports suggest he was suffering from an ankle trouble and also had fever. Despite the heat and humidity, Kohli was spotted wearing a jacket.