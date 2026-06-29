Viral Video Claims Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Flew To Jaipur For Honeymoon After Secret Wedding In Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya has become the subject of fresh viral speculation after videos circulating on social media claimed that he and actress Mahieka Sharma flew to Jaipur for their honeymoon following an intimate wedding ceremony at Ahmedabad's Maa Unakuleshwari Temple. The latest speculation comes just days after photographs of Hardik and Mahieka in traditional attire sparked rumours of a secret marriage.

According to viral videos circulating across social media platforms, the Indian cricketer and the actress were reportedly married in a private ceremony at the temple before flying to Jaipur to celebrate their honeymoon. The videos have been widely shared, with many users claiming the couple chose to keep the wedding away from the public eye.

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Notably, similar wedding rumours involving Hardik and Mahieka have surfaced multiple times over the past few months. Earlier claims about an alleged wedding ceremony also spread rapidly online but were never officially confirmed. Reports have indicated that several of the viral posts originated from fan pages and parody accounts, adding to the confusion surrounding the couple's relationship status.

As things stand, there is no independent confirmation that Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma were married at Maa Unakuleshwari Temple in Ahmedabad or that they travelled to Jaipur for their honeymoon. Until either of them addresses the speculation, the viral videos remain unverified social media claims.

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Hardik Pandya meanwhile is out of action with an injury and missed the India vs Afghanistan ODI series. He was not included in either ODI or T20I squad for the England tour, having suffered a quadriceps injury.