Hardik Pandya To Miss England ODIs; What Is Quadriceps Strain He Is Suffering And Why It Could Keep Him Out Longer? |

India's injury concerns around star all-rounder Hardik Pandya appear to be growing. After missing the Afghanistan series due to a quadriceps strain sustained just before the squad announcement, reports now suggest that the all-rounder is unlikely to recover in time for India's upcoming ODI series against England next month.

According to reports, Pandya's injury has not healed sufficiently, raising fresh doubts over his participation in the white-ball tour of the UK. Given his history of recurring fitness issues, including ankle and back injuries, the Indian team management and selectors are expected to remain cautious and avoid rushing him back into action.

What Is A Quadriceps Strain?

A quadriceps strain, commonly known as a "pulled quad," is an injury to one or more of the four muscles located at the front of the thigh. It occurs when these muscles are stretched beyond their normal limits, leading to small tears in the muscle fibres.

The injury is fairly common among athletes, particularly cricketers, footballers and sprinters, as it often develops during periods of increased workload, explosive movements or sudden bursts of activity.

Symptoms Of A Quadriceps Strain

A quadriceps strain usually causes a sudden, sharp pain in the front of the thigh. Depending on the severity of the injury, an athlete may experience:

-Sharp pain or tenderness while moving or stretching the leg

-Swelling or bruising around the thigh area

-Muscle weakness

-Difficulty in walking, bending, or straightening the knee

-Reduced mobility and discomfort during physical activity

What Causes It?

Quadriceps strains typically occur when the muscle experiences an acute stretch combined with a forceful contraction, such as sprinting, jumping, kicking, or sudden changes in direction.

Some of the most common triggers include:

-Exercising or playing sports without a proper warm-up

-Sudden acceleration or deceleration

-Rapid changes of direction during movement

-Muscle fatigue or inadequate flexibility

-Direct impact or trauma to the thigh during contact sports