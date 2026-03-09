Viral Video: Angry Youth Thrashes Teammate With Cricket Bat After Being Denied Batting For 3 Matches In Nepal

Angry Youth Thrashes Teammate With Cricket Bat | Instagram

Kathmandu, March 9: In a shocking incident, a cricket match turned chaotic after a fight erupted between the players in the middle of the game in Nepal. There are reports that a youth brutally thrashed his teammate with a cricket bat and reason behind the attack is shocking. A video is circulating on social media in which it can be seen that the youth attacked another with the cricket bat and the other players and his friends are seen running to save themselves.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Nepal, however, the exact location of the incident is not known yet. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are claiming that the youth got furious as he was denied batting for three consecutive matches.

The youth then attacked his teammate and thrashed him in the middle of the ground. The video shows that the angry youth attacked another player wearing a black jacket after he fell on the ground. The youth kept on beating him with the bat brutally and the victim was not able to move away.

After getting few blows, the victim got up and tried to attack the youth while kicking and punching him. However, he did not stop and kept on hitting him with the bat. The other youngsters present on the spot were seen in the video running away from the fight.

No one stepped up and tried to save the youngster being thrashed brutally. The video also shows that the youth had Holi colours on their clothes and faces while they were running. The video is being claimed to have been two days old and is now going viral on social media.

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter and the victim's condition is also not known. The video is shared on a social media account on Instagram identified as "State Break".