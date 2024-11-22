 Viral! Rishabh Pant Silences Nathan Lyon With 'No Idea' Reply Over IPL Auction Jibe; Video
Viral! Rishabh Pant Silences Nathan Lyon With 'No Idea' Reply Over IPL Auction Jibe; Video

India's batting lineup ultimately faltered, being bundled out for just 150 runs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Rishabh Pant’s light-hearted banter with Nathan Lyon during the ongoing first test match of the Border Gavaskar series in Perth has become a social media highlight. Lyon brought the matter of IPL auction when Pant walked out to bat in the middle.

In the video that has gone viral , Lyon jokingly asks Pant, “Where are we going in the auction?” Pant responding with a smile said, “No idea,” leaving fans amused. This playful exchange added a touch of humour amid an otherwise tough day for Team India.

Team India on top after poor batting performance

Team India made a strong comeback on the opening day of the first test after a poor performance with the bat earlier in the day. Australia find themselves 57/6 at the time of writing with Bumrah leading the charge with three wicket. Siraj had a couple of wickets o to his name, while Rana dismissed Travis Head for his maiden test wicket.

Earlier after winning the toss, the visitors suffered a dramatic batting collapse to get bowled out for 150 runs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed for ducks while playing their first match in Australia. Virat Kohli's dismal form with the bat continued as he got out after scoring just five runs. KL Rahul looked steady and was set for big innings but he was dismissed controversially for 26 runs.

Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Reddy offered a glimmer of hope with a vital partnership. Reddy impressed on debut, top-scoring with 41 runs, while Pant contributed an aggressive 37, showcasing his signature fearless style but were unable to stop the collapse on the surface where Australian bowlers bowle really well

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets. Though the match exposed India’s vulnerabilities, it also highlighted bright spots, including Reddy’s promising debut and Pant’s resilience. Amid the on-field struggles, the camaraderie between Pant and Lyon brought smiles, offering a lighter moment in a challenging day.

