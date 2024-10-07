 Viral Pic: Bored Pakistani Fans Seen Sleeping At Empty Multan Stadium Despite Babar Azam Batting On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Pic: Bored Pakistani Fans Seen Sleeping At Empty Multan Stadium Despite Babar Azam Batting On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Viral Pic: Bored Pakistani Fans Seen Sleeping At Empty Multan Stadium Despite Babar Azam Batting On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Babar Azam came out to bat in the evening session of play as Pakistan lost two quick wickets.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

With Pakistan piling on the runs on a docile Multan pitch on day one of the opening Test against England, fans were caught sleeping on the stands. A picture of the same went viral on social media even as Babar Azam was out in the middle playing some exquisite shots.

Read Also
'Full House At Multan To See Babar Azam': Pakistan Cricket Trolled Again Over Lack Of Fans At PAK vs...
article-image

After winning the toss, Shan Masood elected to bat first as England seamer Gus Atkinson got the better of Saim Ayub in only the fourth over cheaply. However, the tourists had to toil for another wicket for the next 55 overs until Jack Leach broke through. Leach first dismissed Abdullah Shafique to break the 253-run partnership in the 60th over and went on to remove Shan Masood.

Pakistan and England playing XIs for the opening Test:

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav & Nitish Reddy Set To Become Millionaires After India T20I Debut; Here's Why
IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav & Nitish Reddy Set To Become Millionaires After India T20I Debut; Here's Why
Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report
Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report
'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Having recently suffered a series loss to Bangladesh on home soil, Masood and his men are under immense pressure and they need a win to get their side back on track. Pakistan, notably, haven't won a home Test since 2021 and sustained a 3-0 series sweep to Pakistan in 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On...

'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On...

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav & Nitish Reddy Set To Become Millionaires After India T20I Debut; Here's Why

IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav & Nitish Reddy Set To Become Millionaires After India T20I Debut; Here's Why

Viral Pic: Bored Pakistani Fans Seen Sleeping At Empty Multan Stadium Despite Babar Azam Batting On...

Viral Pic: Bored Pakistani Fans Seen Sleeping At Empty Multan Stadium Despite Babar Azam Batting On...

'Indian Team Se Badi Ummeed Hai': PCB Chairman Optimistic Of Neighbours Visiting Pakistan For 2025...

'Indian Team Se Badi Ummeed Hai': PCB Chairman Optimistic Of Neighbours Visiting Pakistan For 2025...

India's First Female Olympic Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Who Performed Produnova Vault At Rio 2016,...

India's First Female Olympic Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Who Performed Produnova Vault At Rio 2016,...