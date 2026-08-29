 Viral Photos Show Javagal Srinath Spotted Travelling on Public Transport, Fans Praise His Simplicity
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Viral Photos Show Javagal Srinath Spotted Travelling on Public Transport, Fans Praise His Simplicity

Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has drawn praise online after photos showed him travelling on public transport with cabin luggage and earphones. Fans called the low-key journey a sign of his unpretentious personality. Srinath, who led India's pace attack after Kapil Dev, took 236 Test wickets and 315 ODI wickets during his celebrated career.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Viral Photos Show Javagal Srinath Spotted Travelling on Public Transport, Fans Praise His Simplicity
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Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has won praise from cricket fans after photos of him travelling on public transport surfaced online. The images have attracted attention because they show one of India’s most respected cricketers enjoying an everyday journey without the usual trappings of celebrity life.

Srinath can be seen standing in the corner unfussed with his cabin luggage with earphones tucked in. Fans have described the moment as a refreshing example of Srinath’s simple and unpretentious personality.

In a culture where celebrities are often associated with luxury cars, private travel and security entourages, his decision to use public transport has struck a chord with fans. Many social media users have praised him for remaining grounded despite his considerable achievements.

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Srinath remains one of the most important fast bowlers in Indian cricket history. He took 236 wickets in Tests and 315 wickets in ODIs, establishing himself as the backbone of India’s pace attack after Kapil Dev. His consistency and ability to lead the bowling attack made him a key figure for India during the 1990s and early 2000s.

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