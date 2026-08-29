'Always Have This Much Love': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Birthday Wish For His Mother As She Adorably Plays With Pet Dogs | VIDEO

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Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt birthday message for his mother on social media, giving fans a glimpse into a cherished family moment. Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, posted a video featuring his mother spending time with her pet dogs.

"Happy birthday, Aai. Clearly, you are everyone’s favourite! We pray that you always have this much love around you, and more of it jumping into your lap," Sachin wrote on social media.

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Tendulkar also shared another emotional glimpse of his family gathered at his mother's bedside. The images reflected the close bond shared by the Tendulkar family and added an intimate touch to his birthday tribute.

Over the years, Tendulkar has spoken about the important role his mother has played in his life and his journey in cricket. From supporting him during his formative years to watching him become one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world, her influence has remained an important part of his story.

The Sachin Tendulkar birthday post resonated with social media users, with fans joining the legendary batter in sending their warm wishes to his mother.

Through the simple yet emotional post, Tendulkar celebrated his mother's special day while giving fans a rare glimpse into his family life. The combination of the video with her pet dogs and the family gathering at her bedside made the tribute particularly memorable for his followers.

For a cricketer whose career has been defined by record-breaking performances and historic achievements, Tendulkar's latest post offered fans a glimpse of something far more personal — his love and gratitude for his mother.