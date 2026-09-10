Viral Pakistani Fan Dances With Indian Supporter On ‘Dhurandhar’ Track During IND Vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final | VIDEO

A Pakistani cricket fan known for his entertaining reactions during the Pakistan-England Test series was back in the spotlight during the India-Bangladesh semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 — this time sharing a light-hearted moment with an Indian supporter.

The fan, who became a social-media sensation for his animated reactions and distinctive green-dyed hair while supporting Pakistan during the PAK vs ENG Test series, was seen dancing alongside an Indian fan to the popular Dhurandhar track during the semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

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Green-haired Pakistani fan returns to viral spotlight

The Pakistani supporter had previously gone viral for his expressive reactions during Pakistan's Test series against England. His green-dyed hairstyle, coupled with his energetic celebrations and reactions from the stands, made him a familiar face among cricket fans on social media.

His latest appearance brought another dose of entertainment, as he joined an Indian supporter for a dance to the Dhurandhar song. The moment stood out for its display of camaraderie between supporters from the two neighbouring cricket nations.

India booked their place in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final with a commanding 40-run victory over Bangladesh on Thursday. A superb half-century from Shafali Verma and another impressive spell from Deepti Sharma helped India dominate the contest. Bangladesh showed fight but struggled to keep pace with India’s disciplined performance.