 Harmanpreet Kaur's Six Creates Scary Moment For Security Guard Near Boundary During IND Vs BAN Clash | VIDEO
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HomeSportsHarmanpreet Kaur's Six Creates Scary Moment For Security Guard Near Boundary During IND Vs BAN Clash | VIDEO

Harmanpreet Kaur's Six Creates Scary Moment For Security Guard Near Boundary During IND Vs BAN Clash | VIDEO

Harmanpreet Kaur produced a spectacular moment when she smashed Nahida Akter’s full toss high over deep mid-wicket for a towering six. The powerful hit came dangerously close to a security guard, who was running nearby and quickly ducked for cover. His sharp reaction added unexpected drama, turning Kaur’s big six into a memorable and potentially viral cricket moment.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur's Six Creates Scary Moment For Security Guard Near Boundary During IND Vs BAN Clash | VIDEO
Harmanpreet's six nearly hit a security guard | X/SonySportsNetwork

A routine-looking full toss from Nahida Akter turned into a moment of drama when Harmanpreet Kaur launched the ball high towards deep mid-wicket. Kaur stepped forward and swatted the delivery with immense power, sending it soaring for a towering six. But while the Indian batter celebrated the clean strike, a security guard nearby suddenly found himself in the line of fire.

Nahida's delivery was effectively a gift, sitting up at a perfect height for Kaur to attack. The India captain wasted no time, stepping into the shot and sending it deep over mid-wicket with a powerful swing. It was the kind of clean strike that left little chance for anyone stationed in the ball's path.

Security Guard Makes a Quick Escape

The shot quickly stood out not only because of its distance but also because of the security guard's dramatic reaction. What began as a textbook maximum suddenly became a memorable off-field moment as he ducked to avoid the flying ball. Cricket fans are likely to remember the sequence as much for the guard's quick reflexes as for Kaur's powerful hitting.

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The ball came down dangerously close to the guard, who was running when he spotted it heading his way. Realising the risk, he quickly ducked and moved for cover as the ball landed nearby. The split-second escape added an unexpected twist to what was otherwise a spectacular cricketing shot.

Harmanpreet eventually remained unbeaten on 24 off 28 balls after a sluggish start to her innings. The Women in Blue were put into bat and managed 149/5, and will hope to defend the score and reach another Asia Cup 2026 final.

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