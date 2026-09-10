Shafali Verma Makes Luck Count, Punishes Bangladesh For Fielding Lapses With Stunning Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final

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Shafali Verma made Bangladesh pay dearly for a string of fielding lapses as she smashed a stunning half-century in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final. The Indian opener survived multiple dropped catches early in her innings before turning those reprieves into a commanding batting display. Bangladesh had several chances to remove her, but each missed opportunity allowed Shafali to grow in confidence.

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Bangladesh Let Shafali Off The Hook

Shafali’s first major reprieve came in the second over when Fahima Khatun dropped a straightforward chance after the batter mistimed a heave towards long-on. She was then given another life when Nahida Akter failed to hold onto a difficult diving chance, with Shafali attempting to clear mid-on. The misses continued when Fahima fumbled a run-out opportunity, allowing Shafali to scramble safely back into her crease.

The most costly mistake came soon after, when Shafali was dropped yet again on the leg side. She did not get the timing right on a length delivery and skied the ball towards deep mid-wicket, only for the fielder to spill the chance. The ball raced away for four, turning a potential dismissal into another boundary for India.

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Shafali Turns Fortune Into Firepower

Rather than allowing the repeated escapes to unsettle her, Shafali used them as a springboard to attack Bangladesh’s bowlers. She combined her trademark power with clean strokeplay, putting pressure on a Bangladesh side that was already struggling in the field. Her fifty underlined just how expensive the missed chances had become.

The half-century was more than just a personal milestone for Shafali, as it gave India valuable momentum in a high-pressure semi-final.