India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Match On September 13 In Delhi, DDCA Rules Out Postponement Amid BRICS Summit

DDCA have confirmed that the IND vs AFG T20I will not be postponed | X/BCCI

The India-Afghanistan first T20I will go ahead as scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 13, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed on Thursday. Concerns The clarification comes after the Delhi Traffic Police had earlier requested that the match be postponed.

The date change request was made citing arrangements and traffic restrictions linked to the BRICS Summit in the national capital. The BRICS summit will be held on September 12-13, while the IND vs AFG game will also be held in the national capital on Sunday.

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DDCA quash postponement reports

“The India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” the DDCA said in a statement.

The BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi during the same period, prompting concerns over security and traffic management in the city. The Traffic Police had sought changes to the cricket schedule amid the expected movement of dignitaries and VIP convoys.

However, after discussions with the DDCA, the authorities have cleared the way for the match to take place as planned.

Read Also IND Vs AFG T20I Postponed? BRICS Summit Could Force Date Change For New Delhi Match

The September 13 fixture will be the first T20I of India's three-match series against Afghanistan in Delhi. The remaining two matches are scheduled for September 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the DDCA now confirming that there will be no postponement, the India-Afghanistan series will begin as originally scheduled.