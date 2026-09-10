IND Vs AFG T20I Postponed? BRICS Summit Could Force Date Change For New Delhi Match

BRICS Summit Could Force Date Change For New Delhi Match | X/BCCI

The IND vs AFG 1st T20I could be postponed amid security concerns in New Delhi. The match was set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13 but could be moved with the BRICS summit also held on the same date in the capital city. The Men in Blue have already arrived in Delhi and began training with a confirmation from BCCI expected soon.

Why Could IND vs AFG 1st T20I Be Rescheduled?

As per Cricbuzz, the primary reason behind the potential rescheduling is the clash between the cricket match and the BRICS summit. With additional security personnel likely to be deployed and movement restrictions expected in sensitive areas, hosting a major international cricket fixture on the same day could place an added burden on security agencies.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in central Delhi, an area where security and traffic management could become particularly important during the summit. As a result, authorities may prefer to avoid conducting two major events simultaneously in the capital to ensure smooth security operations and minimise disruption to public movement.

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