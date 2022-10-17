Viral: Curious toddler trips down from stands during SCO vs WI match; watch video here | Twitter

During the Group B opener T20 World Cup qualifier match between Scotland and West Indies, a hilarious moment was captured by one of the camera's.

In a now-viral video, a toddler can be seen falling from the upper stand to the lower one. An anxious father ran to rescue his baby, but only to fail. The baby luckily could not have sustained injuries as the stand was not too high.

Watch the video here:

The incident occured during the first innings of the match, when Scotland was batting.

Netizens' reactions to the video were witty. Check out some of the reactions here:

On the match front, Scotland defeated West Indies by 42 runs. West Indies had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Scotland side put 160 runs on the board with the help of George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 of 53 balls. In response, West Indies got all out on 118 runs.

Scotland’s victory is the second shocker for cricketing fans all over the world. Earlier, Namibia had defeated Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka.