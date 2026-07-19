Vintage PV Sindhu Stuns Yamaguchi To Become 1st Indian Japan Open Champion | X - @SportsArena1234

Tokyo, Jul 19: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu produced a vintage display of attacking badminton to outclass local favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, clinching her maiden Super 750 title at the Japan Open here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, combining relentless attack with tactical discipline and composure in the decisive moments to register a 21-17, 21-17 victory over the three-time world champion and end a title drought of more than two years.

Sindhu's previous title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024. The triumph is her biggest title since winning the World Championships in 2019.

Sindhu ends title drought

Yamaguchi was appearing in her sixth Japan Open final, while Sindhu had not beaten the Japanese in a completed match in four years. Their meeting at the Malaysia Open earlier this year ended with Yamaguchi retiring after the opening game.

Sindhu's last full-match victory over her came at the Thailand Open in 2022.

On Sunday, however, the Indian dictated terms from the outset. She controlled the forecourt superbly, attacked with purpose rather than sheer power and repeatedly found answers whenever Yamaguchi threatened a comeback.

Along with her powerful smashes, Sindhu's precise net play proved decisive. She repeatedly worked the shuttle tight to the net, forcing Yamaguchi to lift and creating opportunities to unleash her trademark cross-court and body smashes.

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Sindhu takes control early

Sindhu raced to a 3-0 lead before a few unforced errors, coupled with some brilliant shot-making from Yamaguchi, allowed the Japanese to draw level at 3-3.

Both players traded errors in the opening exchanges before Yamaguchi's service error made it 5-5. Sindhu then began to seize control with superb net play, patiently constructing rallies before finishing them with a cross-court winner to move 8-6 ahead.

Another powerful smash extended her lead to 9-6, but two successive errors handed Yamaguchi a route back into the contest. A body smash from the Japanese made it 9-9 before Sindhu misjudged a shuttle to trail by two points at the mid-game interval.

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Sindhu holds nerve in opener

The momentum swung again after the break as Sindhu won a gruelling 36-shot rally to restore parity at 11-11. A thunderous cross-court smash put her ahead at 13-12 before Yamaguchi sent one long and the Indian won a net exchange, followed by a deep push to open up a 16-12 advantage.

Yamaguchi responded with a clever push to Sindhu's forehand and a return that clipped the back line, but Sindhu wrong-footed her rival with a disguised follow-up shot to stay ahead.

At 17-15, the pair produced a breathtaking 38-shot rally, with Yamaguchi's remarkable defence keeping her alive. Sindhu then allowed the Japanese to draw level.

The Indian, however, came up with her best badminton when it mattered most. A fierce cross-court smash and another Yamaguchi error gave her a 19-17 lead. The Japanese then found the net to hand Sindhu three game points. She wrapped up the opening game with a precise push into Yamaguchi's backhand corner.

Sindhu seals historic victory

Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game, dominating the forecourt and taking the shuttle early to keep Yamaguchi under constant pressure.

Another punishing 44-shot rally ended with a weary Yamaguchi hitting wide as Sindhu reeled off six straight points to surge to an 8-3 lead.

Although Sindhu briefly lost her rhythm with two net errors and another shot drifting long, allowing Yamaguchi to reduce the deficit to 8-7, the Indian quickly regained control to take an 11-7 lead at the interval.

Yamaguchi continued to spray her returns long and squandered another video challenge as Sindhu stretched the lead to 14-7. The Japanese mounted one last charge with a fine net shot, a deep flat push and a couple of errors from Sindhu to narrow the gap to 14-12, but a timely net error halted the comeback.

PV Sindhu Is The Champion Of The Japan Open 2026 ❤️🏆



This Is Sindhu's 1st S750 Title And Her 1st World Tour Title Since The 2024 Syed Modi International .



Sindhu Will Enter The Top 8 In The World Rankings Next Week .#JapanOpen2026 https://t.co/3ujCCQggQP pic.twitter.com/7evCCTdnJx — Badminton Media (@BadmintonMedia1) July 19, 2026

Two booming smashes carried Sindhu to 17-14, and another Yamaguchi error left the Indian three points away from the title.

A touch of nerves crept in as Sindhu twice found the net, allowing Yamaguchi to close to 19-17.

But the Japanese then sent another return wide.

Sindhu earned three championship points after Yamaguchi faltered at the net and sealed the title when the home favourite's return landed long, with the line call upheld after a video review. She celebrated the moment embracing her coach.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)