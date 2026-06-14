Vinicius Junior Rescues Brazil In 1-1 Draw Against Morocco At FIFA World Cup 2026 |

Vincius Junior came up to Brazil’s rescue in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at New York, New Jersey stadium here on Saturday evening. Morocco dominated the proceedings with skipper Acraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibiri, and Brahim Diaz pressing high in the first twenty minutes and were eventually rewarded with a 21st-minute goal courtesy their prolific scorer Saibiri. However, Brazil bounced back with a moment of brilliance from Player of the Match Vinicius Junior nine minutes later.

The Moroccan trio, with some support from the midfield, kept troubling the Brazilian defense, which, under pressure, received two yellow cards. But Brazil had more possession in the second half and controlled the game as Moroccan forwards lost steam. Both sides had twelve goal attempts, with the South American side having more shots on target.

The much-anticipated clash began at a good pace, with Morocco winning the initial exchanges after both started with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Hakimi and Brahim had initial aims at the goal, while Brazil’s Raphinho was also once close. Saibari had the best chance, but Brazil's defense was alert.

After being under the pump for the initial 20 minutes, Brazil were getting their foothold in the game, but Morocco's pace was too good. No 11 Saibari, on a through ball from Brahim Diaz, skillfully launched an audacious chip over the advancing Alisson Becker as Brazil's half line went missing. The experienced Liverpool goalkeeper had no answer to Saibari’s calm finish.

It was followed by a hydration break, giving Brazil a chance to recover from the shock. Brazil grabbed the chance after surviving a tricky play inside the box by Diaz and Saibari in the 30th minute. On the counter, Bruno Gumares released a pass to Real Madrid’s prolific goal scorer, and Vinicius put Brazil on level in the 32nd minute. He toyed with the Moroccan defender at the left wing and sent in a curling left-footer over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to find the far corner.

Morocco kept pressing hard to put even an experienced defender, Casamiro, under pressure. He committed a foul and earned a yellow. Brazil had another booking for Roger Ibanez. Brazil intensified pressure in the injury time before the break, but Morocco just stayed in the game to keep 1-1 at the half time.

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Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti replaced Casemiro and Ibanez, who were on yellow cards, with Fabinho and Danilo at the start of the second half. Morocco lost steam and couldn’t keep up the same pace ten minutes into the second half. Brazil started to dominate, and the second hydration break came at the right time for the men in red. Ten minutes of injury time were added, and Brazil had the major say, but Morocco just defended well. However, Morocco had the best chance in the dying moments to steal three points, but Becker pulled off a great couple of saves towards the death to keep Brazil in the game. The Liverpool custodian used all his experience to avert the late charge from the Reds.