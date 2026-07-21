Vinicius Jr Looks Uncrecognisable After Real Madrid Star Undergoes Plastic Surgery On Jaw; Photos Go Viral

Brazil forward Vinicis Jr has reportedly undergone a plastic surgery in the off season making him completely unrecognisable. The Real Madrid star featured for the Selecao in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026 and is since enjoying the off-season in Brazil. During his vacation, the Brail star underwent a chin harmonisation procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil.

Chin harmonization surgery, also known as genioplasty or mentoplasty, reshapes or repositions the chin to bring facial features into proportional balance. It involves either inserting a custom silicone implant or surgically cutting and sliding the chin bone.

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Several photos of Vinicius Jr. have surfaced on social media in the wake of this surgery, and the difference is stark. The Real Madrid star was mocked for his appearance during the tournament, with trolls growing after Brazil's shock exit at the hands of Norway. Personally, he enjoyed a good tournament, scoring 4 goals and being the highest scorer for his side.

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Whether those harsh trolls and comments prompted that surgery, or Vinicius had something in the works all along is unclear. The difference is massive and the Brazilian looked confident and his own self as he signed autographs for fans and even sent a personal birthday wish on social media.

The procedure is very common among athletes and celebrities seeking discreet and natural adjustments to their appearance. As per Brazilian outlet TMC, heavy security arrangements were made for the procedure with clear ban on photos. However, Vinicius public appearances after the surgery has sparked buzz online.