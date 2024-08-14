Vinesh Phogat To Wait For CAS Verdict On Olympic Disqualification In Paris, To Be Welcomed Home 'Like A Gold Medalist' On Aug 17

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will finally return home from Paris on August 17, a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announces the final verdict on her disqualification from the just-concluded Olympic Games 2024.

The CAS has thrice deferred its decision in the case and is likely to take a final decision on Friday (Aug 16) at 9.30 pm IST. Phogat will then take a flight for New Delhi and land at around 10 am on Saturday, fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia confirmed on social media.

Punia also revealed the route that Vinesh Phogat's convoy will be taken on her way to Balali (Haryana), which is where she was born and currently lives with her family.

Heartbreak in Paris

The 29-year-old lost the golden chance to grab her maiden Olympic medal in wrestling after reaching the final of the women's 50kg freestyle but she was disqualified on the morning of the bout for being 100 grams over weight.

Phogat, who announced her retirement from wrestling after the heartbreak in Paris, left the Games Village on Monday. Her family, particularly her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat, is likely to convince her to take her retirement back when she returns home.

Vinesh to be welcomed like a gold medalist

Meanwhile, Phogat's family and the entire village is making grand preparations to welcome her back home. Mahavir Phogat even said that he will celebrate Vinesh's return like she had won gold.

"We will wait for the verdict from the CAS and we will accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh will return, we will welcome her like a gold medallist," Mahavir told reporters on Tuesday.