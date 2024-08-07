 Vinesh Phogat Controversy: Has Any Indian Athlete Faced Disqualification On Day Of Final Bout At Olympics Before? All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVinesh Phogat Controversy: Has Any Indian Athlete Faced Disqualification On Day Of Final Bout At Olympics Before? All You Need To Know

Vinesh Phogat Controversy: Has Any Indian Athlete Faced Disqualification On Day Of Final Bout At Olympics Before? All You Need To Know

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of the Gold Medal bout in the Women’s 50kg Wrestling event after failing to reduce weight.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

It was a cruel twist of fate for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat whose prime focus was to win an Olympic Medal for India at Paris 2024. The dream was shattered on Wednesday, August  6th after she was disqualified ahead of the Gold Medal bout in the Women’s 50kg Wrestling event. The entire nation consoled the athlete through messages on social media.

Image: X

In this article we try and figure out if any Indian Olympic athletes have been disqualified before the final bout in Olympics in the past.

FPJ Shorts
Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To LTCG Tax Provision On Immovable Properties
Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To LTCG Tax Provision On Immovable Properties
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates
Rajasthan Government Announces Kargil Package For Families Of Agniveer Martyrs
Rajasthan Government Announces Kargil Package For Families Of Agniveer Martyrs
'Bandage Nikla Hai': Kashmera Shah Shows Scars After Suffering Rib Injury Laughter Chefs Sets (VIDEO)
'Bandage Nikla Hai': Kashmera Shah Shows Scars After Suffering Rib Injury Laughter Chefs Sets (VIDEO)

Has any Indian athlete faced disqualification before in Olympics over Weight Issues?
Ahead of the bout, Phogat tried everything in her capacity to lose weight, but she fell short by over 100 grams on the morning of her match. Courtesy of the disqualification, Vinesh became the first Indian athlete to be disqualified from her final for not making weight. No other Indian athlete in the past has ever got any disqualification due to weight issues in any sport they played at Olympics.

Yusneylis Lopez named Vinesh Phogat replacement for Gold Medal bout

Paris 2024 organisers in their statement said : “Vinesh failed second day weigh-in. According to the article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (Cuba) will compete in the Final while Yui Susaki (Japan) and Oksana Livach (Ukraine) will play in the bronze medal match.

Vinesh Phogat, earlier had became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cut Her Hair, Shortened Clothes...': India's CMO Reveals All Measures Taken To Reduce Vinesh...

'Cut Her Hair, Shortened Clothes...': India's CMO Reveals All Measures Taken To Reduce Vinesh...

Paris Olympics 2024: 'WFI Has Filed Appeal With UWW To Reconsider Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification',...

Paris Olympics 2024: 'WFI Has Filed Appeal With UWW To Reconsider Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification',...

'Have IOA Members Gone To Paris On Holiday?': Punjab CM Mann On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic...

'Have IOA Members Gone To Paris On Holiday?': Punjab CM Mann On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic...

‘Most Unfortunate’: Sunil Gavaskar Wants India To Protest ‘Very Strongly’ Against Vinesh...

‘Most Unfortunate’: Sunil Gavaskar Wants India To Protest ‘Very Strongly’ Against Vinesh...

'People Not Happy To See India Rise': Vijender Singh Alleges 'Sabotage' In Vinesh Phogat's Olympic...

'People Not Happy To See India Rise': Vijender Singh Alleges 'Sabotage' In Vinesh Phogat's Olympic...