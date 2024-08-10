Vinesh Phogat Appeal Update: CAS To Give Verdict At 9.30 PM IST Tonight After Wrestler's Demand For Joint-Silver At Paris 2024 Olympics

The Court of Arbritration for Sport (CAS) will announce its verdict on the Vinesh Phogat case at 9.30 pm IST, after the president of the ad-hoc division decided to extend the time limit for the panel to make their decision in the Paris Olympics controversy.

"By Application of Article 18 of CAS Arbritration Rules for the Olympics Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time-limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," the statement from the Court read.

