Vincent Kompany Hospitalised After Collapsing During Bayern Munich Training; Fans Pray For Speedy Recovery | X

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is receiving medical care in hospital after collapsing during a training session on Friday. The Belgian was watching a session involving Bayern's reserve team when the incident took place.

Remain Under Medical Care

The German club confirmed that Kompany is undergoing detailed medical examinations and will remain under medical care. Bayern have not shared further details about his condition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans Pray For Recovery

Fans have expressed concern over the incident and are hoping for Kompany’s speedy recovery. Messages are being shared on social media wishing the former Manchester City captain well. This also highlights the importance of his health and well-being.

Club Promises Support

Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl said the club's priority was Kompany’s health and recovery. He added that the club would provide him with all the necessary medical care and support, along with the time he needs to recover.

"We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery," Eberl said, while wishing the manager well on behalf of everyone at the club.

Staff Take Charge

Kompany’s coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and match-related duties until further notice. Bayern have expressed full confidence in the staff as they continue their work in his absence.

For now, the focus remains on Kompany's health as fans and the football community hope to see him return to the touchline soon.