Terrifying Scenes! Photographer Collapses After Powerful Kick In The Face During Football Match; Video Viral

São José defender Tiago Pedra was involved in a frightening incident during a match in Brasília when his attempted clearance struck a photographer directly in the face. The ball hit the young woman flush as she stood near the edge of the playing area. She immediately collapsed and was attended to by medical staff.

The incident happened as Pedra tried to clear the ball from danger during the match. The powerful kick sent the ball toward the photographer, who was positioned close to the field. She appeared to take the full force of the ball to her face before falling to the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Medical staff quickly rushed over to assist the photographer after she collapsed. She received attention on the ground as players and others nearby reacted to the incident. The frightening scene briefly shifted attention away from the action on the pitch.

The incident was not a deliberate attack on the photographer, as Pedra was attempting to clear the ball. However, the force of the kick and the close proximity of the photographer made for a dramatic and worrying moment. Footage of the incident is likely to attract attention because of the sudden impact and her immediate collapse.

The episode also highlights the risks faced by photographers who work close to the touchline during football matches. They often have to remain near the action to capture key moments while having little time to react to powerful shots and clearances. In this case, the photographer was unable to avoid the ball before it struck her in the face.