Terrifying Moment! Jamal Musiala Suddenly Collapses On Pitch As Bayern Munich Players Rush To Help | Video

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Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala sparked a major scare during the club’s pre-season clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday after suddenly collapsing on the pitch just minutes after scoring. The German international appeared disoriented before going down, prompting immediate concern among his teammates and the medical staff.

Musiala had just found the back of the net to put Bayern 3-1 ahead when the worrying incident occurred late in the match. His new teammate Ismael Saibari was among the first to rush towards him, while Joshua Kimmich and Bayern’s medical staff also moved quickly to provide assistance. Musiala initially appeared unsteady but was eventually able to leave the pitch on his own.

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The incident occurred in the 83rd minute of Bayern’s Telekom Cup victory over Leipzig, with temperatures reportedly reaching around 33 degrees Celsius. The extreme heat appeared to contribute to the concerning episode, with reports indicating that Musiala experienced dizziness and circulatory problems.

There was some relief after Bayern Munich provided an update on the 23-year-old’s condition. Initial examinations reportedly found no serious problems, with Musiala considered okay following the frightening episode. He is expected to take some time to rest as Bayern continue their preparations for the new season.

The scare came as Musiala continues his return from a serious leg injury that kept him sidelined for more than six months last season. His return to action had been a major positive for Bayern, making the sudden collapse particularly concerning for the club and its supporters. Bayern eventually completed a 3-1 victory over Leipzig, but the result was overshadowed by the worrying scenes involving their star midfielder.