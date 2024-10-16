 Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Case: Complainant Janel Grant Claims WWE Doctor Gave Her Bogus Medication
The latest filing accuses Dr. Carlon Colker of far more than abuse. Janel Grant's team claims he repeatedly administered unknown substances intravenously and gave her unlabelled pills, leaving her in the dark about what she was taking.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Janel Grant's legal team has ramped up the fight, filing a fresh complaint against Dr. Carlon Colker, a wellness doctor who allegedly treats WWE stars, and his clinic, Peak Wellness.

Already at the center of the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon earlier this year, Colker’s involvement in this scandal helped topple McMahon from his position as WWE Chairman and CEO.

Mysterious Treatments and Questionable Ethics

Now, they're demanding Peak Wellness turn over Grant’s full medical and billing records, along with any communication between Dr. Colker and McMahon regarding her care.

"Imagine trusting a doctor, only for them to make things worse," Ann Callis, Grant's lawyer, emphasized, calling out Dr. Colker for violating medical standards. She added that Peak Wellness owes Grant some long-overdue answers, and their evasion won’t be tolerated much longer.

Request for Evidence

Grant's legal team is requesting eight categories of documentation from Peak Wellness, including her electronic medical records, billing procedures, and any agreements between Colker, McMahon, and WWE.

This could shed light on the alleged mistreatment Grant endured and bring more details to the surface regarding her relationship with WWE.

Colker's Legal Maneuvers

Interestingly, just last month, Dr. Colker withdrew his defamation lawsuit against Grant. This move hints that the legal tides might be shifting, especially as WWE continues to ride a financial high after being acquired by TKO/Endeavor.

However, the ongoing legal drama involving McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Grant casts a dark shadow over WWE's recent successes, making it clear this battle is far from over.

