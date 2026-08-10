Vihaan Shah, Abhilash Hardas Win Titles At Kunal Dere Sports Academy TT Tournament

Vihaan Shah and Abhilash Hardas emerged champions in their respective age categories at the table tennis tournament organised by the Kunal Dere Sports Academy on Sunday. The competition brought together a spirited group of young paddlers, who competed with enthusiasm and determination throughout the event.

Vihaan Shah produced an impressive campaign in the Under-11 category to clinch the title. He maintained his composure during the competition and put together a series of strong performances to finish at the top of the field. Swara Dwivedi was the runner-up after also putting up a commendable performance in the tournament.

Sashwat Kumar and Shray Doshi completed the top four in the Under-11 category, both making it through to the semi-finals. Their progress into the last four highlighted the competitive nature of the field, with the young players displaying good technique, attacking intent and determination at the table.

In the Under-15 category, Abhilash Hardas emerged victorious after a strong run through the competition. Hardas showed consistency and confidence in the later stages to secure the championship, while Dhiyaan Shah finished runner-up following an impressive showing.

Christopher Serrao and Manav Sagar were the other two semi-finalists in the Under-15 competition. Both players impressed during their respective campaigns and provided stiff competition in a category that featured several promising young talents.

The tournament provided an important platform for the academy's young players to test themselves in a competitive environment. The participants displayed enthusiasm and sporting spirit throughout the event, while also showcasing the growing interest and talent in table tennis among youngsters.

With closely contested matches and encouraging performances across both age groups, the tournament proved to be a rewarding outing for the young paddlers. The performances of the finalists and semi-finalists also underlined the depth of emerging talent taking to the sport and gaining valuable competitive experience.