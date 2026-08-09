India Shines On Home Soil With Historic Gold & Team Silver At FISU World University Championship Squash 2026 |

Mumbai: India secured three medals at the 2026 FISU World University Championship Squash, with Suraj Kumar Chand winning the men's singles gold, India earning silver in the Team Event, and Om Semwal sharing the men's singles bronze. Hosted by Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and supported by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the FISU championship brought together student-athletes from 14 nations for a week of international university squash.

Singles Events

India's Suraj Kumar Chand, a student of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, won the men's singles gold medal after defeating Hungary's Benedek Takács in a thrilling five-game final. Suraj became the first Indian to win the men's singles title at the FISU World University Championship Squash in 16 years, achieving the milestone on home soil.

Suraj's title came after a memorable semi-final in which he recovered from two games down to defeat France's Joshua Jacques-Phinera, becoming the first Indian to reach the men's singles final.

India's Om Semwal and France's Joshua Jacques-Phinera shared the men's singles bronze medals after reaching the semi-finals, adding another podium finish to the men's singles event.

In the women's singles event, Spain's Marta Domínguez Fernández successfully defended her title with a straight-games victory over Hong Kong China's Ching Hei Fung. The victory came on her father's birthday, making the gold medal an especially memorable moment for the Spanish champion.

Hong Kong China's Ching Hei Fung won the women's singles silver, while Hong Kong China's Po Yui Kirstie Wong and Spain's Noa Romero Blázquez claimed the bronze medals.

Team Event

India followed its strong showing in the singles events with a place in the Team Event final. The Indian team defeated Czechia 3-1 in the earlier round and then overcame Spain 3-1 in the semi-final to reach the title match.

The final against Hong Kong (China) was closely contested, with both teams winning two rounds each. India won the first men's singles round 3-0, before Hong Kong (China) levelled the score with a 3-0 women's singles victory. India regained the lead with a 3-2 win in the third round, but Hong Kong (China) levelled the score again with a 3-0 win in the fourth round.

With the score tied at 2-2, the Team Event title was decided by game difference. Hong Kong (China) finished with eight games won to India's six, securing the gold medal, while India earned the silver medal after a closely fought final.

India's Team Event silver added to a memorable championship that had already seen Suraj Kumar Chand claim the men's singles gold and Om Semwal share the men's singles bronze.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to invest in sporting infrastructure, coaching and athlete development. With the Eklavya Sports Complex, its sports academy and initiatives extending to rural schools, the University is creating opportunities for young athletes to discover, train and pursue sport alongside their education. Hosting the FISU World University Championship Squash further reflects SVU's commitment to providing student-athletes with platforms to compete at the international level.