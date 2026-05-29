VIDEO: Zeynep Sonmez Injured in Freak Collision With Ad Board, Forced To Retire From French Open 2026

French Open star Zeynep Sonmez suffered a freak injury during her women’s doubles match at Roland Garros, forcing her to retire just minutes into the contest. The Turkish player, partnering Tatjana Maria, was facing the Ukrainian duo of Dayana Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

The incident occurred only three points into the opening set when Sonmez chased a ball and crashed into the wall near the court. She immediately went down in pain and required medical attention from the physio. After a brief assessment, it was decided that Sonmez could not continue due to an apparent ankle injury, handing Yastremska and Kalinina a walkover victory.

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The incident has once again raised safety concerns around the court-side setup at the French Open. Fans on social media pointed to the rain tarps and Lacoste podiums positioned near the courts, with many arguing they pose unnecessary risks to players.

The concern comes just days after Belgian player Alexander Blockx also suffered an injury during a practice session at Roland Garros. Blockx reportedly twisted his ankle after making contact with the rain tarp while chasing a ball near the end of the court.

Following Sonmez’s injury, several fans questioned why the tarps remain in place even when there is no rain forecast. Others criticised the Lacoste podiums placed near the playing area, saying they appear to serve little tennis-related purpose beyond sponsor branding.