Shocking! Ball Girl Nearly Faints During Rublev vs Buse Match As Extreme Heat Causes Major Concern At French Open 2026 | Video

TheTennisLetter/X

A frightening moment unfolded at the 2026 French Open when a ball girl nearly fainted during a match at Roland Garros as players and fans struggled to cope with extreme heat conditions in Paris.

The incident occurred during Andrey Rublev’s first-round clash against Ignacio Buse, with temperatures reportedly soaring high. The match was briefly halted after the ball girl appeared unsteady and began stumbling at the back of the court. The chair umpire quickly rushed down to assist her, while a lineswoman offered support before she was escorted off court. Reports later confirmed that she was doing fine.

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The heatwave has also sparked renewed conversations around player and spectator safety at Grand Slam events. While tournaments like the Australian Open have strict heat protocols in place, questions are now being raised about whether additional measures may be needed in Paris as climate conditions continue to intensify.

Despite the challenging weather, some players have embraced the hotter conditions. Australia’s Alex de Minaur said the lively courts suited his aggressive style, though many others admitted adapting to the heat has become a major battle in itself.