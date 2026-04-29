VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hands Orange Cap To Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Defeating The Undefeated PBKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hands Orange Cap To Vaibhav Suryavanshi | X

New Chandigarh, April 28: Vaibhav Suryavanshi received the Orange Cap after Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, hang PBKS their first loss of IPL 2026 season. After the match, his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal handed him the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season so far.

Yashasvi also applauded Vaibhav's intent and style at the crease during the post-match interview. Yashasvi not only handed him the cap, but also helped him wear it and a light-hearted moment occurred on camera. The commentator had to intervene to stop them. The commentator asked Yashasvi to let Vaibhav go and continue with the interview.

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The moment shows the strong bond and support inside the Rajasthan Royals camp as Jaiswal praised the young batter for the way he is playing in the IPL 2026 season. Vaibhav has been in top form and became the first player to reach 400 runs in the tournament. He surpassed Abhishek Sharma and moved ahead in the race.

Vaibhav played a quick and very impactful knock of 43 runs off just 16 balls in the match against PBKS today. His quick-fire 43 helped RR chase a massive target of 223 runs. Jaiswal also contributed with 51 runs at the top. The young openers provided a strong start to the team.

Here are the top run-scorers in IPL 2026 so far:

1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) - 400 runs (9 matches)

2. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 380 runs (8 matches)

3. KL Rahul (DC) - 358 runs (8 matches)

4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 351 runs (8 matches)

5. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 349 runs (8 matches)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently leading the list after crossing the 400-run mark.