'Not An Earthling': R Ashwin Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi After 43-Run Knock Vs Punjab Kings; Netizens React | VIDEO

R Ashwin Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi After 43-Run Knock Vs Punjab Kings | X

New Chandigarh, April 28: Former Team India spinner and Chennai Super Kings player Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise for Rajasthan Royals explosive opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Ashwin asked all the cricketing fans to stop whatever they were doing and watch him bat against Punjab Kings.

Ashwin said that Vaibhav's batting is so explosive and special that people should stop whatever they are doing and watch him. He also said that it doesn't look normal, it looks exceptional.

He further said that it's a mix of admiration, surprise and excitement. He also said that he is batting like someone from another planet as he plays some unbelievable shots.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashwin shared a post on his official social media account and said, "Whatever you are doing, drop it right away because this not so earthling is batting and howwwwwww Vaibhav Suryavanshi."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet users also joined in and started praising the young batter. A social media user said, "I swear to god this shot watching live made my jaw drop in awe." Another said, "That stance resembles surya kumar in this pic."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also said, "Yes, he forces you to watch him play. It is pure power hitting at its best. No slogging." A fans jokingly asked Ashwin for a plan to dismiss him as it seems very painful seeing him smash being a fan of the opposite team.