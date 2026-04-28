Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Arshdeep For Helicopter Shot In Quick-Fire 43 Off 16 Against PBKS; Shreyas Iyer REACTS | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits Helicopter Shot In Quick-Fire 43 Off 16 Against PBKS; Shreyas Iyer REACTS | VIDEO | X

New Chandigarh, April 28: Rajasthan Royals explosive opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-like helicopter shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was also amazed with the shot and his reaction was caught on camera.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a massive six off Arshdeep Singh and the shocking part was that he played a helicopter shot off the speedster. Vaibhav never fails to entertain with his explosive batting and yet against he displayed a short but impactful innings in the chase against PBKS.

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His quick fire 43 off just 16 balls put Rajasthan Royals in a strong position while chasing 223 against Punjab Kings. However, the match is likely to be a close contest.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the six off Arshdeep Singh who bowled a yorker delivery on his legs. However, Vaibhav picked up the ball from his legs and hit a massive helicopter shot for six. The fans were surprised to see the talent which the 15-year-old has and the kind of shots he can play.

Vaibhav scored 43 with 3 fours and 5 sixes and took only 16 balls in the Powerplay. Earlier, he also smashed the fastest century of the IPL 2026 season. He reached his ton in only 36 balls which is the third fastest in IPL history.