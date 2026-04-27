'Next Big Star!': Manu Bhaker Backs Vaibhav Suryavanshi As Future Of Indian Cricket With Right Mentorship | VIDEO

Mumbai, April 27: Indian double Olympic Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker showered praise for young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. She said that Vaibhav can be the next big star of Indian cricket if he gets right mentorship.

Speaking to the media during a shooting event, Manu Bhaker was asked about the Rajasthan Royals left-handed opener. She said, "With the right mentorship, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) can be the next big star of Indian cricket." The video of her praising the young star has gone viral on social media.

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Manu Bhaker is an Indian sport shooting champion who made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She is the first athlete to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. She is also the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal for the country.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in explosive form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playing for his franchise Rajasthan Royals. He slammed the fastest century of IPL 2026 season off just 37 balls. This is the third fastest hundred in the IPL history.

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He had also scored a 35-ball hundred in the previous season of IPL and Chris Gayle tops the list with a 30-ball hundred. He is a young and a promising talent. The cricket fraternity is awaiting his India debut.