Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Emotional While Celebrating His Fastest Century Of IPL 2026 In RR Vs SRH Clash | VIDEO | X

Jaipur, April 25: Young Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got emotional while celebrating a special moment during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. The 15-year-old's eyes were filled with tears as he celebrated his stunning century off just 36 balls. The celebration shows how special the knock was for him.

Vaibhav's celebration is going viral and the video clearly shows that he got emotional during the celebration. He is seen doing a heart gesture with his hands and also his trademark salute. However, his eyes were filled with tears during the celebration.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played an unbelievable knock of 103 runs off 36 balls with 5 fours and 12 sixes. He immediately got out after achieving the feat. He was dismissed LBW by the young SRH bowler Sakib Hussain.

Vaibhav hit four sixes in a row and reached his 50 in just 15 balls. He continued his aggressive batting and completed his hundred in just 36 balls.

This was his first hundred of IPL 2026 season and second overall in the league. His 36-ball ton is now the third fastest in IPL history. Only Chris Gayle's 30-ball hundred is faster and Vaibhav also has a 35-ball hundred to his name from the last season.

Vaibhav is in a great form this season and is already in talks for the Indian team and his innings has proved that the young lad is ready for his debut in the Indian Cricket Team. His century has highlighted his talent and confidence at such a young age.