Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Fastest Century Of IPL 2026; Knocks On Team India Selection Doors With Record Ton

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making a case for an India call up with yet another breathtaking innings on Saturday. Batting first in RR's first game in Jaipur, Sooryavanshi stroked a 36-ball hundred, his first of IPL 2026. It was the 15-year-old's second in the IPL, and also the third fastest in the history of the tournament.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 36-ball ton

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, all of Rajasthan Royals' hopes were pinned on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old signalled his intentions with four consecutive sixes in the very first over off Praful Hinge.

The left-hander did not take any sighters and went on a six-hitting rampage in the powerplay, racing to a half-century in just 15 balls. It was his third in 15 balls, continuing his red-hot form in IPL 2026.

With Jurel playing anchor at the other end, Sooryavanshi kept his tempo high, hitting sixes of fun. He eventually reached the milestone in 36 balls, his first century of IPL 2026. It was his second in the IPL, having scored a 35-ball ton against GT last year.

Third Fastest in IPL history

Sooryavanshi's century is the third fastest in IPL history. Incidentally, the left-hander already is second on the list with his 35-ball ton, now joining again with a 36-ball effort. Only Chris Gayle has scored a hundred in the IPL fastest than Vaibhav Suryavanshi has.

Fastest centuries in IPL history

30 balls - Chris Gayle vs PWI, 2013

35 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs GT, 2025

36 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH, 2026*