DC VS PBKS: Punjab Kings Continue Unbeaten Run With Highest Chase Ever In IPL History As KL Rahul's 152 Goes In Vain | VIDEO

Some belligerent six hitting from Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya saw Punjab Kings smash the record for the most successful chase in IPL history with a stunning 6-wicket win. Chasing 265 to win, Punjab Kings surmounted the score with an over to spare. Earlier, KL Rahul scored 152, but ended on the losing side in a run fest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kl Rahul's record breaking show

KL Rahul etched his name in the record books on Saturday with a stunning century against former team Punjab Kings. Opening the batting, Rahul stroked a magnificent 152 off just 67 balls, taking Delhi Capitals to a massive 264 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 32-year-old is the first Indian to score 150 or more in IPL, joining the likes of Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

Alongside Nitish Rana, who scored 91, the duo put on a 220-run partnership on a flaccid wicket. Delhi posted a commanding 264 batting first, which seemed an above par total.

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Priyansh-Prabhsimran go berserk

Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out all guns blazing and tore into the Delhi Capitals bowling attack during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. In a stunning display of power-hitting, PBKS posted the highest powerplay score of the IPL 2026 season.

Punjab Kings openers gave a flying start during their chase of massive 265 runs against Delhi Capitals. The PBKS openers smashed 116 runs to break the Sunrisers Hyderabad's record of highest score of 107 runs in the powerplay this season.

Shreyas takes his side home

Shreyas Iyer eventually got the job done with a half-century of his own. The Punjab Kings captain was dropped twice by Karun Nair and made the Capitals pay for their fielding, overhauling the target in 19 overs.