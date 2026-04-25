Kl Rahul Becomes First Indian To Score 150 In IPL History, Slams Career-Best 152 Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026

KL Rahul etched his name in the record books on Saturday with a stunning century against former team Punjab Kings. Opening the batting, Rahul stroked a magnificent 152 off just 67 balls, taking Delhi Capitals to a massive 264 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 32-year-old is the first Indian to score 150 or more in IPL, joining the likes of Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

Highest individual scores in the IPL

175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

158* - Brendon McCullum (KKR) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

152* - KL Rahul (DC) vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

141 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

140* - Quinton de Kock (KKR) vs LSG, Mumbai DYP, 2022

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Rahul smashes highest score by an Indian

Despite the sweltering afternoon heat, KL Rahul took the attack to the Punjab Kings bowling attack in a brutal batting display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Combining with Nitish Rana, Rahul feasted on a hapless attack en route to his sixth IPL hundred.

He eventually managed to score 152, the highest by an Indian in the IPL. The previous best belonged to Abhishek Sharma, who stroked an unbeaten 141 last year. Incidentally, Sharma had broken Rahul's own record of 132.

Rahul's 152 is the third highest score in the history of IPL, and the also the third score of 150 or more. Brendon McCullum scored 158 for KKR in IPL 2008, while Chris Gayle struck a world record 175 in 2012.