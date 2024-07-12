Video: WWE Star John Cena Arrives For Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding In Mumbai

The legendary WWE wrestler John Cena has arrived for Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Cena is one of the top celebrities alongside the likes of Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others who have been invited to the grand wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika.

John Cena, who recently announced retirement from the WWE, was spotted at the Mumbai Airport as he can be seen loading his luggage in the car at the Mumbai Airport and then waving to the people before getting into the car. The video of the same was shared by ANI on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

#WATCH | Professional wrestler and actor, John Cena arrives in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/2vbMiGXs7G — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Several other celebrities have continued to arrive at the Jio World Convention Centre for Anant and Radhika's wedding. The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and the Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan have already reached in the India's financial capital for the grand wedding celebrations of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son and to-be daughter-in-law.

Other dignitaries in attendance for the grand wedding

Several other dignitaries will be in attendance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, Samsung chairman Jay Y Lee, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and others will be joining the wedding celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be present to bless the couple in Mumbai.

Indian state Chief Ministers, including Mamta Banerjee (West Bengal), MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), and several other top politicians will be in attendance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Due to grand wedding celebrations, where many VIPs and dignitaries have been invited, Mumbai Police have put traffic restrictions in place near Bandra in order to smooth flow and security during the event.

Several companies in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) have asked the employees to work from home due to anticipated traffic congestion caused by the wedding festivities in the vicinity.