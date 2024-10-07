Video: White-Ball Coach JP Duminy Fields For South Africa During SA vs IRE 3rd ODI

JP Duminy. | (Credits: Twitter)

South Africa's white-ball batting coach JP Duminy was seen fielding during the final over of the innings in the 3rd and final ODI against Ireland at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The retired cricketer, who played over 300 games for South Africa across formats, was seen diving on the field.

The incident occurred during the final over of Ireland's batting innings as Harry Tector attempted a reverse swat off Andile Phehlukwayo's bowling. With the ball turning sharply after landing, Duminy had to dive to prevent the Irish batters from running extra runs.

Below is the video of the same:

Coach JP Duminy fielding for South Africa pic.twitter.com/DTppCnT2Cz — cricket station (@ShayanR84472894) October 7, 2024

Ireland setting a challenging target of 285 for the Proteas in the dead rubber:

After Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss on Monday in Abu Dhabi, he chose to bat. The opening partnership itself was worth 101 in 23.2 overs, thereby setting the base for a healthy total. The captain led the way by top-scoring with 88 off 92 deliveries. Andy Balbirnie (45), Curtis Campher (34), Harry Tector (60), and Lorcan Tucker (26) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

Lizaad Williams emerged as the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 10-0-56-4, while Otteneil Baartman and Phehlukwayo chipped in with two each. Should Ireland beat the Proteas on Monday, it will be their first win over the opposition in ODIs.