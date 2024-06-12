Video: Virat Kohli's Poor Form Continues In T20 World Cup 2024, Falls To Saurabh Netravalkar For Golden Duck

Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued in the T20 World Cup 2024 as the right-hander departed for a golden duck in the ongoing clash against the United States of America (USA) in New York. Saurabh Netravalkar got the better of him, drawing a nick behind through to the keeper.

The incident occurred in the opening over itself as Indian captain Rohit Sharma guided one to the 3rd man region for a single. The delivery from the 32-year-old was right in the channel outside off-stump as Kohli fiddled with it and all he managed was a nick. Andries Gous moved slightly to his right and took the catch.

Kohli, who has played three innings in this T20 World Cup, is yet to reach double figures and has a highest of 4.

Arshdeep Singh's outstanding figures restricts USA to 110 in 20 overs:

After electing to field first, Arshdeep Singh led Team India's outstanding effort with the ball, notably picking up two wickets in the opening over and finishing with figures of 4-0-9-4. As far as the hosts are concerned, Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar were the only ones to go past 20 runs for USA. Hardik Pandya was equally magnificent, taking figures of 4-1-14-2.

Axar Patel also took a solitary scalp. A win for either of them in New York will solidify their spot in the Super 8 stage. USA has arguably been the surprise package in the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup and propelled the hosts to their biggest win in cricketing history as they overcame Pakistan in the Super over.